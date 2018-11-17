Metallica Donated $100,000 For California Wildfire Relief Through Their Foundation

With the wildfires still going in California, Metallica is using their resources to help the cause. The band announced on Friday they donated $100,000 towards wildfire relief efforts. The band donated through their All Within My Hands foundation, and encourages others to help any way they can.

In a statement made by the foundation, the bad said, “sadly once again communities in California are experiencing historically devastating wild fires in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state.” Metallica made two donations of $50,000 to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department foundation.

Both of those charities are helping to ensure victims have shelters, and provide relief along with other services to help those devastated by the fires. In the statement made by Metallica’s foundation, they encourage, “you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing.”

Metallica wasn’t done there though, as the band also announced the release of a digitally downloadable version of the bands All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands benefit concert. The concert was performed November 3rd in San Francisco, and the proceeds of the new release going to their foundation to help those in need.

The band posted a video of a live acoustic version of ‘All Within My Hands’ from the same concert. That video can be seen below. With all the destruction that has already happened in California, Metallica stepping up to help hopefully will lead the charge for more to do so.

Video of Metallica: All Within My Hands (AWMH Helping Hands Concert - November 3, 2018)

Via RollingStone