Melt Resistant Ice Cream Is Here Thanks To Scientists Experimenting With Banana Plant Fibers

It seems like summer is just around the corner and with it comes many cold treats including ice cream. But as we all know, here in Texas that heat can melt your ice cream faster than you can eat it!

However, thanks to a group of scientists, that problem may finally have been solved! Apparently this particular group of scientists created an ice cream that won't feel the heat as much as you do.

The American Chemical Society reported that a group from Columbia and Canada created a melt-resistant ice cream that will hold consistency in the heat and has a much longer shelf life. Japanese scientists invented similar ice cream that contained chemical compounds from strawberries to keep it from melting last year. Referencing the Japanese research, Dr. Robin Zuluaga Gallego and his group experimented with banana plant fibers in a basic ice cream mix. “Our findings suggest that cellulose nanofibers extracted from banana waste could help improve ice cream in several ways,” Dr. Gallego said in the ACS report. Dr. Gallego also reported that the new ice cream retains the same creaminess and texture of regular ice cream.

By using the microscopic fibers in banana plant stems, the team discovered the plant to have a natural anti-melting agent. “The fibers could lead to the development of a thicker and more palatable dessert… This would allow for a more relaxing and enjoyable experience with the food, especially in warm weather,” Gallego added.

-source via ktvt.com