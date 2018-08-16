Meghan Markle's Father May Start A Clothing Line?
It looks like the Duchess of Sussex's father is making a clothing line for men.
Samantha Grant, half sister of Meghan Markle, revealed that Thomas Markle is working on a clothing line.
On Samatha's private Twitter account, she says, "So excited about my father's new #clothing line for men!" She adds, "We will keep you posted!".
Grant didn't provide anymore details about her father's move into the fashion industry.
Thoughts?
via FOX News