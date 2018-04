Twenty-one Medal of Honor recipients were given quite the welcome after they landed at DFW Airport Wednesday April 4, 2018.

Through out the Metroplex, people were scattered over various highway overpasses from the airport all the way to Gainesville.

Now in Gainesville they will be taking part in a multi-day celebration that the city has hosted for near 17 years.

Check out the video of the motorcade below!

-source via ktvt.com