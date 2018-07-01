muffins

McDonald's Just Took A Cue From 'Seinfeld' With Their New Menu Item

Does anyone remember that episode of ''Seinfeld'' when Elaine had the idea about selling muffin tops?  

Well thanks to McDonald's, that idea has now become a reality.  Currently being sold at several locations across the country, the muffi tops or what they are calling "muffin toppers" are now available.

  

Even the writer of the famous "Seinfeld" took notice and jokingly tweeted about how he wants in on some of the profits.  

Spike Feresten said that after they pay him a billion dollars they can even use the slogan, "Top of the muffin to you!"

-source via today.com

