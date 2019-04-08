Credit: Alst, Getty Images

McDonald's Menu Changes After Midnight

April 8, 2019
Billy Kidd
McDonald's is cutting back on menu options after midnight.

So, if you're a night owl, you'll be able to get a Big Mac, fries, Chicken McNuggets and other stuff.

But, you won't be able to chow down on the  Filet-O-Fish, premium salads and chicken tenders after midnight.

The fast-food giant indicates the smaller menu will help when it comes to delivering food faster.

You can still get food from the all-day breakfast menu and sweets after midnight. 

