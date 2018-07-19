McDonald's French Fries

Every Friday This Year McDonald's Is Giving Out FREE French Fries

July 19, 2018
Free French Fries Every Friday!

Last Friday was National French Fry Day and McDonald's Celebrated by giving out their famous fries. And they’re going to keep giving out fries now through December.

You can stop by any McDonalds on Fridays and pick up a free order of medium French fries when you make a purchase of $1 or more.

The only thing you’ll have to do is download the McDonalds App and use the coupon provided.

Go download the app, because who doesn't want free French fries?

Via: FOX 4 News

