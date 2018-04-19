WATCH: Stone Temple Pilots Remember Jeff Gutt’s First Days with the Band [Pt. 3]

Back in November, Stone Temple Pilots dropped “Meadow,” giving the world its first listen of the band’s new sound thanks to the incredible vocals of Jeff Gutt.

And ahead of the new, self-titled album’s March 16 release, the band released a few more songs, including “Roll Me Under”—watch our exclusive performance of the track below!

See? We weren’t kidding when we called those vocals “incredible.”

How long did it take to find someone whose vocals seem to so effortlessly align with the band’s sound? Below, the guys recall the extensive search that took place before landing on Gutt for the job. And let us tell you: It sounds like it was quite the job. (Imagine watching audition tapes roll in … by the thousands … every day.)

We’ve got one more Stone Temple Pilots performance headed your way—and it’s a classic. Trust us—you’ll want to check back with us soon to watch it.