Here's What's Coming To Netflix in July

Tons of movies and TV shows will be added

June 24, 2018
Maura O'Malley

Summer’s officially here, and if you’re more of the sit-inside-with-the-AC-on-full-blast type, have we got news for you!

Netflix is adding some great titles to the service in July.

Sure, there are a few things leaving Netflix, but here's the complete list of movies and TV shows that’ll be added next month:

 

Arriving 7/1

  • Blue Bloods: Season 8
  • Bo Burnham: what.
  • Chocolat
  • Deceived
  • Finding Neverland
  • Get Smart
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Madam Secretary: Season 4
  • Menace II Society
  • NCIS: Season 15
  • Pandorum
  • Penelope
  • Queens of Comedy: Season 2
  • Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Spanglish
  • Stealth
  • Swordfish
  • The Boondock Saints
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • The Princess Diaries
  • The Voices
  • Traitor
  • Troy
  • Van Helsing
  • We Own the Night
  • We the Marines
  • What We Started

Arriving 7/2

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback
  • Good Witch: Season 4
  • King of Peking
  • Romina
  • The Sinner: Season 1

Arriving 7/3

  • The Comedy Lineup*

Arriving 7/5

  • Blue Valentine

Arriving 7/6

  • Anne with an E: Season 2*
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*
  • First Team: Juventus: Part B*
  • Free Rein: Season 2*
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*
  • Sacred Games*
  • Samantha! *
  • Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*
  • The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
  • The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*
  • The Skin of The Wolf*
  • White Fang*

Arriving 7/7

  • Scream 4

Arriving 7/9

  • Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Arriving 7/10

  • Drug Lords: Season 2*

Arriving 7/12

  • Gone Baby Gone

Arriving 7/13

  • How It Ends*
  • Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*
  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
  • Sugar Rush*
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*

Arriving 7/15

  • Bonusfamiljen: Season 2*
  • Going for Gold
  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*

Arriving 7/20

  • Amazing Interiors*
  • Dark Tourist*
  • Deep Undercover: Collection 3
  • Duck Duck Goose*
  • Father of the Year*
  • Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*
  • Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*
  • Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*
  • Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*
  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*

Available 7/22

  • An Education
  • Disney's Bolt

Arriving 7/24

  • The Warning*
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*

Arriving 7/27

  • Cupcake & Dino - General Services*
  • Extinction*
  • Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*
  • Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*
  • The Bleeding Edge*
  • The Worst Witch: Season 2*
  • Welcome to the Family*

Arriving 7/28

  • Shameless: Season 8
  • The Company Men

Arriving 7/29

  • Her
  • Sofia the First: Season 4

Arriving 7/30

  • A Very Secret Service: Season 2*

Arriving 7/31

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3*

Date unannounced: El Chapo: Season 3

*Denotes Netflix original

