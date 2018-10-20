Matthew Broderick Joins Cast Of "The Conners"

Matthew Broderick is ready to get back to work. The "Ferris Buehler" is set to make a guest appearance on ABC's "The Conners" in an upcoming episode. Brodercik, 56, is set to play an on screen love interest of Jackie, played by Lauri Metcalf.

Unknown yet if this role is recurring, Broderick's reps confirmed his appearance in an upcoming episode. While still unknown the extent of the role, IMDB says in a plot summary for the episode that, "Jackie introduces someone new to the family for Halloween and insists that Dan vet him, only to immediately wish that she hadn't."

The new spinoff of ABC's hit show, "Roseanne," premiered this week to 10.5 million viewers, giving "The Conners" the biggest same-day premiere for a new show this season.

Via USA Today