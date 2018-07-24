Mark Hamill Was Disguised As A Stormtrooper At Comic Con

Mark Hamill traded in his Light Saber for a Blaster over the weekend.

When your one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood, wearing a mask in public would be helpful. At San Diego Comic-Con wearing a mask is totally normal.

The biggest comic book convention took place last weekend. In attendance was Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself was in the crowd and no one noticed. That was until after he posted pictures of the disguises he wore.

Mark Hamill wore a First Order Stormtrooper costume while he was out and about at Comic-Con. According to his Twitter, Mark was out trying to get autographs, looking for a comic book for his collection and trying to find some good nachos. Of course, this isn't the first time Mark Hamill wore a Stormtrooper disguise. In A New Hope he sported a Stormtrooper suit to help rescue Leia from the empire.

If you or your friends were at Comic-Con, you probably ran into Luke Skywalker and didn't even know it.

#SDCC DAY 3 WISH LIST: A) Don't arouse any suspicions it's me because I'm too short for this costume B) Find that ultra-rare comic book I need to complete my collection C) Get @NathanHamill's autograph (if I can find Booth #1415) D) Find the perfect nacho -- pic.twitter.com/xXsViybWwc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 21, 2018

Via: NME