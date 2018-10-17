Mario Kart Style Go-Kart Racing Is Coming To Dallas In 2019

Just about every kid grew up playing some form of Mario Kart, whether it was on the Wii, GameCube, or 64; we all wished real go-karting was more like Mario Kart.

Well, wish granted America. A real-life Mario Kart style go-kart race is coming in 2019.

The Mushroom Rally is a Mario Kart themed go-kart race that’s heading to Dallas next April. You’ll be able to dress up as your favorite characters (costumes provided) and race other participants for prizes on a colorfully themed track for 30-minutes.

The event will take place for one day, on a yet to be determined track. Tickets are not yet available for purchase and are only limited to 600 per city. Participants will get a chance to win multiple prizes on the day of the event. One winner from each city will be flown out to Las Vegas for a chance to race in the Grand Finale for the grand prize.

Other cities participating in the event include Denver, Los Angles, and Houston. A lot of details surrounding the event are still unclear, you can sign up for updates on their website.

Via: GuideLive