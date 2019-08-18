Someone Face & Body Swapped Mario And Yoshi, The Result Is Quite Disturbing

Why would someone do this? Maybe they thought it was funny, maybe they thought Yoshi deserved more respect? Whatever the reason, their image has been making the rounds in the Internet.

Someone went ahead and did a face and body swap of Mario and Yoshi. This wasn’t just a two separate pictures of the iconic Nintendo characters this was the photo of Mario riding Yoshi.

The result is a little disturbing. Mario’s face and body looks like Yoshi, while Yoshi is wearing Mario’s clothes and riding on top of him. Check out the weird photo down below.

The illumiLADY just showed me this... I hate it as well but can’t stop staring at it. This is #Art lol YOSHI, GET OFFA MARIO!!! pic.twitter.com/A1JIG63xUa — Illuminati (@illuminati_3301) August 17, 2019

Via: Movie Web