Mario

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Someone Face & Body Swapped Mario And Yoshi, The Result Is Quite Disturbing

August 18, 2019
Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

Why would someone do this? Maybe they thought it was funny, maybe they thought Yoshi deserved more respect? Whatever the reason, their image has been making the rounds in the Internet. 

Someone went ahead and did a face and body swap of Mario and Yoshi. This wasn’t just a two separate pictures of the iconic Nintendo characters this was the photo of Mario riding Yoshi. 

The result is a little disturbing. Mario’s face and body looks like Yoshi, while Yoshi is wearing Mario’s clothes and riding on top of him. Check out the weird photo down below. 

Via: Movie Web

Tags: 
Mario
Yoshi
nintendo
Photo
Face Swap
Body Swap

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes