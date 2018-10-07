Check Out Who Made A Surprise Appearance At Taylor Swifts Dallas Shows

Taylor Swift has brought out so many surprise artists on her latest tour that we’re starting to lose track, Bryan Adams, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez the list goes on.

Over the weekend Taylor Swift made a two night stop in Arlington for her Reputation Tour. This was the last stop on the U.S. leg of her tour and she went out with a bang. Of course, swift did bring some friends with her to perform both nights.

On Friday night she invited Arlington’s very own Maren Morris to perform a duet of “The Middle”. Swift told the crowd before Morris took the stage. “I hope you don’t mind that I planned something special.”

Video of Taylor Swift ft. Maren Morris - The Middle (Reputation Tour)

Swift shook things up a bit on Saturday night and brought out Sugarland to perform the song "Babe" live for the first time. “We have never played the song ‘Babe’ live. Please welcome Sugarland.”

Video of Taylor Swift &amp; Sugarland - Babe live for the first time in Dallas.

According to Rolling Stone Swift is now the first artist to play two nights back to back at AT&T Stadium.