This Map Shows Each State's Favorite Horror Movie
During the holiday season, we like to grab a blanket, a cup of cocoa, curl up on the couch and watch Christmas movies non-stop. In the month of October, most of us like to turn off all the lights, make popcorn and watch scary movies till we can’t handle it anymore.
Streaming Observer has compiled a list of every state's favorite horror movie. They used data from Rotten Tomatoes, proprietary Amazon MTurk surveying, and other public sources to compile a list of the most popular horror movies.
They then used Mindnet Analytics and used Google Trends data to determine which horror movie each state was most obsessed with.
The Horror Movie Your State is Most Obsessed with Mapped #halloween https://t.co/2cMbT8FwKp— Streaming Observer (@StreamingOb) October 15, 2018
Their data shows that Texas likes the Texas Chainsaw Massacre the most, while Colorado is obsessed with The Shining. Over in Oklahoma, they seem to be afraid of watching horror movies as their favorite is This Is The End.
Check Out the list below.
Alabama: Halloween
Alaska: Little Shop of Horrors
Arizona: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane
Arkansas: The Thing
California: The Orphanage
Colorado: The Shining
Connecticut: Pan’s Labyrinth
Delaware: The Birds
District of Columbia: The Exorcist
Florida: This is the End
Georgia: Get Out
Hawaii: The Exorcist
Idaho: The Birds
Illinois: The House of the Devil
Indiana: Frankenstein
Iowa: Evil Dead 2
Kansas: Shaun of the Dead
Kentucky: Evil Dead 2
Louisiana: Get Out
Maine: The Host
Maryland: Blair Witch Project
Massachusetts: The Silence of the Lambs
Michigan: Near Dark
Minnesota: The Silence of the Lambs
Mississippi: Drag Me to Hell
Missouri: The Silence of the Lambs
Montana: Young Frankenstein
Nebraska: King Kong
Nevada: Shaun of the Dead
New Hampshire: Invasion of the Body Snatchers
New Jersey: The Silence of the Lambs
New Mexico: Bride of Frankenstein
New York: Psycho
North Carolina: Halloween
North Dakota: Aliens
Ohio: The Silence of the Lambs
Oklahoma: This is the End
Oregon: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Pennsylvania: The Silence of the Lambs
Rhode Island: The Love Witch
South Carolina: The Loved Ones
South Dakota: Cabin in the Woods
Tennessee: The Witch
Texas: Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Utah: Zombieland
Vermont: The Exorcist
Virginia: Drag Me to Hell
Washington: Shaun of the Dead
West Virginia: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Wisconsin: Shaun of the Dead
Wyoming: The Babadook