Many AMC Theaters To Open 24 Hours This Weekend For 'Avengers: Endgame' Screenings

Missed out on pre-sale tickets for 'Avengers: Endgame' this opening weekend?

You can now head on over to select AMC theatre locations and purchase tickets for a 3 am screening!

Yup, due to the high demand and popularity of the final installment of your favorite superheroe movie franchise, AMC has decided their employees will be working around the clock in certain locations around the U.S starting this Thursday through Sunday.

Many AMC locations will ensure you get to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' this weekend because who would rather sleep and simply wait til normal weekday hours when you can be at a movie theater in the middle of the night?

Guess you might want to think about setting an alarm clock and getting to your nearby Starbucks before it closes...

