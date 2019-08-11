Man Takes Hilarious Photo Of Seagull Stealing His Ice Cream Cone

A man in England was enjoying a nice sunny day at the beach recently, when a seagull decided to swoop in and ruin everything. Phil Grant had just bought a soft serve ice cream cone, and wanted a picture of his childhood favorite before he took a bite. However, a seagull had other ideas, swooping in for a lick, right as the man was taking his picture.

Yeah, you got to be careful of those seagulls!

Phil Grant and his wife, Eve, wanted to take advantage of a beautiful day by traveling to the Whitby Pier in Whitby, Yorkshire, England. “I'd grown up nearby and after moving to Manchester, I've missed the coastal delights of the East Coast,” Grant recalled of their plans. After purchasing a soft serve ice cream cone, Grant went to snap a picture for the family album, but what came next he never saw coming.

Right as Phil Grant took the photo a seagull swooped in to steal the first lick. “I felt something very large brush over the top of my head and the next thing I knew, a seagull was standing on the rocks below us, looking back up at me as he ate my ice cream!" said Grant. While his wife found the picture hilarious, the ice cream seller felt bad, and gave him a discount on his second cone. No seagulls would stela that one, as Phil Grant made sure to properly protect that one.

