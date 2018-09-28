Man In Georgia Steals 150Lbs. Of Waffle Mix

There’s only so much you can do with waffles, eat them for breakfast, make fried chicken with them or you could sell the waffle mix.

Brandon Lee Nelson of Peach City, Georgia was arrested this month for stealing 150 pounds of waffle mix. If that wasn’t bad enough, according to police report Nelson would then sell the waffle mix to a stream of buyers who would contact him.

After looking at surveillance footage from the storage shed where the mix was kept, police were able to identify the suspect as Nelson. The waffle mix belonged to Nelson's former employer, so he knew exactly where to find the mix.

What would you do with 150lbs of waffle mix? Make breakfast for your friends and family?

Via: Atlanta Journal-Constitution