A Good Samaritan Not Only Returned A Lost Wallet He Found, But Added Money To It

There may be nothing worse than losing your wallet. Not only do you have to replace the wallet, bank cards and identification, but if there’s cash in the wallet, you can kiss the chances of seeing that wallet again goodbye. That’s what Hunter Shamatt thought when he misplaced his wallet on an airplane, but thanks to Todd Brown, the man who found his wallet, Hunter got his possessions back, and then some.

Hunter Shamatt was traveling from South Dakota to Las Vegas for his sister’s wedding. An excited weekend turned into a nervous one for Hunter after realizing he left his wallet on his Frontier Airlines flight. In his wallet was his identification, a debit card, $60 cash and a signed paycheck. The 20-year-old thought his wallet was gone for sure, especially due to what it contained.

That’s where Todd Brown comes in, as the Omaha native found Hunter’s wallet while reaching for his seatbelt on his November 8th flight to Denver. Instead of giving the wallet to the flight crew, Brown decided to takes matters into his own hands. According to Brown, “It had some cash in it and a signed paycheck, and a debit card, so I wanted to make sure he got it back.”

After finding Hunter Shamatt on Facebook, Todd Brown tried contacting him through private message, but when the message went unreturned, he decided to mail the wallet back to him, using the identification to find Hunter’s address. In the package with the wallet was a note left by Brown saying, “Hunter, Found this on a Frontier flight from Omaha to Denver — row 12, seat F wedged between the seat and wall. Thought you might want it back. All the best…PS. I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate getting your wallet back. Have fun!!!”

That’s right not only did Brown return the wallet, but he decided to add $40 to the wallet, giving Hunter an even $100. Hunter and his family were so happy seeing as they never expected the wallet to be returned, that Hunter’s mom immediately turned to social media in order to find the Good Samaritan, as Todd Brown didn’t identify himself in the note.

After over almost 2,000 shares of her Facebook post, the family was able to get in contact with Todd Brown, and properly thank him for his good deed. After their conversation Brown recalled, “They were very thankful. Hunter was very thankful.” Hunter and his mother were so thankful even after the wallet was returned, that Hunter’s mom returned to her Facebook page to thank Brown again publicly.

Hunter was thrilled to get his wallet back, but his mother wasn’t surprised the wallet was lost in the first place, saying her son is very forgetful. Luckily for Hunter and his mom, Todd Brown is always looking to do the right thing, and in this case he upped the ante.

