Man In Canada Calls Police After Uber Eats Delivers Cold McDonald's

Law enforcement in Ontario, Canada, are reminding everyone NOT to call 911 unless it is a real emergency, like life and death emergency, after a man called the police because his McDonald's food was cold when he had it delivered by Uber Eats.

Apparently, the angry customer had ordered a hamburger and fries and was “irate” when he discovered his food was cold. “The [911> system is meant for life and death emergencies,” said Jackie Penman, police spokesperson. She continued to note that these types of calls are more common than people realize. “Calling 911 with nuisance calls ties up our lines and makes it difficult for people with serious emergencies to get through to dispatchers,” Penman added.

Of course when the story broke, people on Twitter couldn’t keep themselves from having fun with this story.

-source via usmagazine.com