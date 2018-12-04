Guy Pulls Epic Proposal Move By Offering Girlfriend Six Different Rings

Choosing the right engagement ring can be a little stressful at times. Because let's be honest, what if she just doesn't like your choice in jewelry for her?

Well one man decided that wasn't going to be the case.

Dennis Brown II was preparing to ask his girlfriend for her hand in marriage and figured that just one ring wasn't going to be good enough. So he bought her six. All in different shapes and sizes so that she could choose the one she wanted.

“I won at life with her, so she deserves 6 rings to choose from,” Brown said on his Instagram. Brown also went all out planning the proposal by working with a planner, hired and stylist, photographer and florist. And EVEN designed a banner with touching words for his background. “A woman, whose heart is full of love and devotion to me, a woman whose loyalty to all those she loves stands unmatched, a woman whose generosity and willingness to help others around her flourish knows no depths,” a portion of the floor-to-ceiling script read.

People are always looking to make unique proposals. This man has set the bar high. He gave her a box of six rings to choose the one she preferred!#Uganda #Weddings #Kampala #Uganda pic.twitter.com/mgZPM3M1N1 — My Wedding (@MyWeddingUG) November 28, 2018

Fellas, better step up.

-story via foxnews.com