Over the years we've seen some pretty creative and impressive marriage proposals, but this....it's a little weird.

In the Philippines a man named Jeffrey Delrio decided it would be a great proposal idea to fake his own death in a motorcycle accident.

After she breaks down in tears, he rolls over onto his knee and pops the big question. Check out the video below!

Video of Bizarrely cruel marriage proposal sees motorcyclist fake his own death before asking girlfriend

-story via barstoolsports.com