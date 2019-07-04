Man Offers One-Bedroom Home As A Reward For Finding His Missing Dog
An Arizona man is desperate to find his missing pooch.
Eddie Collins says his beloved 2-year-old Chihuahua went missing from a Local K convenience store in April, and he’s been searching for “Jenny” every day since. Collins told News 4, “I’ve looked everywhere. I go to the dog pound every day. I go to the humane society.”
Willing to do whatever it takes to find Jenny, Collins will now be rewarding land and a one-bedroom home to the person who finds his precious dog. He said, “I’m offering a piece of property with a one-bedroom home. I’m willing to give the land, the trailer, the workshop, all of it free and clear, no questions asked. I just want to have Jenny back.”
Collins announced his new reward last Friday, and there has yet to be any sign of Jenny.
Via Fox News