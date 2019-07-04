Chihuahua, Dog, Sleep, Bed, White Sheets

(Photo by Getty Images)

Man Offers One-Bedroom Home As A Reward For Finding His Missing Dog

July 4, 2019
Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
Shows

An Arizona man is desperate to find his missing pooch.

Eddie Collins says his beloved 2-year-old Chihuahua went missing from a Local K convenience store in April, and he’s been searching for “Jenny” every day since.  Collins told News 4, “I’ve looked everywhere.  I go to the dog pound every day.  I go to the humane society.”

Willing to do whatever it takes to find Jenny, Collins will now be rewarding land and a one-bedroom home to the person who finds his precious dog.  He said, “I’m offering a piece of property with a one-bedroom home. I’m willing to give the land, the trailer, the workshop, all of it free and clear, no questions asked. I just want to have Jenny back.”

Collins announced his new reward last Friday, and there has yet to be any sign of Jenny.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Dog
Man
Pet
Owner
Animals
Sweet
Chihuahua
Reward
Missing
Doggos

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes