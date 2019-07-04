Man Offers One-Bedroom Home As A Reward For Finding His Missing Dog

An Arizona man is desperate to find his missing pooch.

Eddie Collins says his beloved 2-year-old Chihuahua went missing from a Local K convenience store in April, and he’s been searching for “Jenny” every day since. Collins told News 4, “I’ve looked everywhere. I go to the dog pound every day. I go to the humane society.”

Willing to do whatever it takes to find Jenny, Collins will now be rewarding land and a one-bedroom home to the person who finds his precious dog. He said, “I’m offering a piece of property with a one-bedroom home. I’m willing to give the land, the trailer, the workshop, all of it free and clear, no questions asked. I just want to have Jenny back.”

Video of Local man offering land as reward for lost dog

Collins announced his new reward last Friday, and there has yet to be any sign of Jenny.

Via Fox News