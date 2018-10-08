Bus Driver Put On Leave For Letting A Monkey Steer The Wheel

Letting animals drive vehicles always makes for a cute picture but is never a good idea.

One bus driver in India is finding that out the hard way. A video was posted online of a monkey sitting on top of the steering wheel of a bus while the driver changes gears. The footage did not sit well with Indian transportation officials.

The driver Prakash, has been removed from his post while in an inquiry is being conducted as to why he let the animal take the wheel. The monkey did not belong to Prakash, but to one of the riders. According to the Times of India, no one was injured or complained about the animal.

Check out the footage below.

"Friendly" monkey helps bus driver steer in India pic.twitter.com/k7OKHaT4lo — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 5, 2018

Via: New York Post