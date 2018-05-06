Man Gets Tazed By Police While Trying To Have Sex With Car

Police in Kansas are reporting that a heavily drunk man who was attempting to have sex with a car tailpipe had to be eventually subdued by way of stun gun when he refused to stop.

Newton police Lt. Scott Powell said the 24-year-old was sent to hospital emergency because his blood alcohol level was reading at .35 which is life threatening and was also suspected of drug use. Powell also said the man was possibly suffering from a head injury and "was completely oblivious to everyone standing around and telling him to stop."

No charges have been filed yet, but local police did submit a report to the city DA office recommending a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. Nothing had been filed as of Thursday.

-source via fox4news.com