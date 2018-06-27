Bart

ID 23160900 © Americanspirit | Dreamstime.com

Man Gets Angry At Another Passenger For Eating A Burrito On The Train

June 27, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features

This week a video of a man getting angry and calling the police on another passenger while riding the Bay Area Transit in California has been quickly going viral.  

So what was so pressing that he needed to call the cops?  The other passenger was eating a burrito when apparently there isn't any food or drink allowed on the train.   

   

Needless to say the majority of the other passengers were on the burrito-man's side.

-source via nypost.com

Tags: 
BART
Bay Area
California
Train
public transportation
burrito
Video
viral
2018
June