Man Gets Angry At Another Passenger For Eating A Burrito On The Train
June 27, 2018
This week a video of a man getting angry and calling the police on another passenger while riding the Bay Area Transit in California has been quickly going viral.
So what was so pressing that he needed to call the cops? The other passenger was eating a burrito when apparently there isn't any food or drink allowed on the train.
Needless to say the majority of the other passengers were on the burrito-man's side.
-source via nypost.com