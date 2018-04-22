Man Gets 50 Years in Prison For Stealing $1.2 Million Worth of Fajitas

When you steal over a million dollars worth of fajitas over nine years, 50 years in prison sounds about right.

Well $1,251,578 worth of fajitas according the Dallas Morning News. 53 year old Gilberto Escamilla, was sentenced on Friday to 50 years in prison after being arrested in August for stealing fajitas.

A kitchen employee for the Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department in south Texas, where Escamilla worked as a public servant, told a delivery driver who had just dropped off 800 pounds of fajitas, that they do not serve Fajitas. The driver said he had been delivering fajitas to the juvenile department for the last nine years.

Police found several packages of food in Escamillas refrigerator when they searched his house last August. Escamilla would deliver the fajitas to his own costumers.