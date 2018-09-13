Passenger Brought 20 Snakes On Board A Plane

No, Samuel L. Jackson wasn't onboard to save everybody.

Everyone on board a passenger plane from Germany to Russia was quite calm, that was until someone discovered a man had 20 snakes inside of his luggage.

Apparently, the man carrying the snakes had just bought them at a market while in Germany. Luckily none of them were poisonous and were all in canisters inside the bag. Due to the passengers’ lack of documents for the snakes, they were all quarantined once the plane landed in Moscow.

According to German authorities, there were no incidents at the security check before the departure. Though it is not illegal to bring snakes on board a plane, they still need proper documentation.

Via: New York Post