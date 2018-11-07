waffle house

Man In Underwear Falls Through Waffle House Ceiling In Alabama Then Fights The Whole Restaurant

November 7, 2018
Recently this week in Alabama, a man wearing only his underwear fell through the roof of a Waffle House and proceeded to fight everyone inside to get out.  

Local police are reporting that this incident was an attempted burglery.  

Detective Wes Holland said the man is 27 year old Glenn Bost and is wanted on criminal mischief and burglary charges. 

Apparently Bost went into a bathroom, tied the door shut with his pants (hence no pants) then made his way into the ceiling. 

-story via fox5dc.com

