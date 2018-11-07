Man In Underwear Falls Through Waffle House Ceiling In Alabama Then Fights The Whole Restaurant

Recently this week in Alabama, a man wearing only his underwear fell through the roof of a Waffle House and proceeded to fight everyone inside to get out.

Local police are reporting that this incident was an attempted burglery.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A wild scene at an Alabama Waffle House after an underwear-clad man fell through the ceiling! Here’s what police say was going on: https://t.co/XCXCBOvXjQ pic.twitter.com/TeyzjALTfl — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 7, 2018

Detective Wes Holland said the man is 27 year old Glenn Bost and is wanted on criminal mischief and burglary charges.

Apparently Bost went into a bathroom, tied the door shut with his pants (hence no pants) then made his way into the ceiling.

-story via fox5dc.com