Man Calmly Eats A Can Of Beans In The Middle Of A Mosh Pit

If the Warped Tour is heading towards your town soon, it probably wouldn't be a bad idea to check it out.

It's the last one ever after almost three decades of constant summer touring, plus you never really know what you might see. Take for instance, this gentleman earlier this week. He was in the middle of a mosh pit during metal band Kublai Khan's set, enjoying a nice helping of a can of beans. He was dancing along to the music, all while munching on these beans, and he didn't spill a drop!

just a man and his beans pic.twitter.com/9800ekI0xC — baby bøy (@loganakasad) July 23, 2018

How did he even get the beans in? Security is usually pretty tight. Anyway, this guy had a lot more success than this fella, who earlier in the summer tried to enjoy a bowl of cereal in the middle of a mosh pit. He spilled many drops.

Video of No Cereal in the Mosh Pit

Via NME