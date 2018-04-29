Man Dresses Up as a Chicken to Slow Down Speeding Cars

Why did the man dress up like a chicken in the middle of the street?

To slow down speeding cars in his neighborhood. Logan Cambron, of South Carolina has been living in the same neighborhood for 25 years and is fed up with drivers speeding down him street. His solution, dress up in a chicken costume with a slow down sign and radar gun everyday to encourage other drivers to reduce their speed. Logan says that the suit makes drivers laugh and not very angry about slowing down.

Logan does all of this cause of his kids and the other children in the neighborhood who like to play outside. "We've got over a dozen kids down this side of the neighborhood, I'll stand out here with the radar gun, and if somebody's doing more than 3-4 miles an hour over the speed limit, I walk out in the road and make them slow down."

Logan also raises chickens who like to cross the street, the family lost one to a truck who was speeding down the street. "We have pet chickens and they like to go across the street to the neighbor's house because the neighbor feeds them, one would cross the street and she got hit and run by a truck."

Logan is making a big difference in a small town.

ICYMI: 'Chicken Man' is now making national headlines for his creative approach to traffic issues in #HiltonHead https://t.co/wfN7IAH3LF #slowthecluckdown — WSAV News 3 (@WSAV) April 27, 2018

Via: WSAV3 News