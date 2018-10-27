Man Glued To Cell Phone Fails To Notice Armed Robbery Right Next To Him!

These days, it's hard not to be obsessed with your cell phone.

We have the whole world just at the endge of our fingertips, so it's easy to get lost in our own little worlds when we just scrolling and browsing. It's easy to forget there's an entire world outside of that bright, little screen.

Take for instance, this man in Nova Serrana, Brazil. While he was happily engaged with his phone, he did not notice another man enter the bar he was in. A man with a gun, who proceeded to rob the bar! This man was so obsessed with whatever was on his phone, he didn't realize that he was stuck in the middle of an armed robbery!

Video of Man glued to his phone doesn&#039;t notice armed robbery right next to him!

Maybe it wouldn't hurt to put down the phone every once in a while!