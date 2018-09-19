Tourist Cited For Urinating Into Old Faithfull At Yellowstone National Park

The water that shoots out of the geysers at Yellowstone National Park is boiling hot, but that wasn’t going to stop this guy from peeing on it.

Last Friday a bystander was taking video when a man wandered off the trail and walked straight up to Old Faithful in between eruptions. The Detroit Free Press says that the tourists standing by watching, all thought he was going to jump in. No one could have guessed what he was going to do next.

Turns out he walked up to the geyser just to pee on it. Park rangers were yelling at him to get back to safety. When the man did return to the trail, the rangers cited him for walking off the boardwalks in a thermal area.

Don't mess with Old Faithful or the park rangers will get ya.

