Video Goes Viral Of A Man Seen Eating Soup Directly From The Pot At The Grocery Store

Are you a bit cautious when it comes to buffets? How about the soup and salad bar at the grocery store?

You might want to skip it the next time you go in.

A video has gone viral of a man sipping soup straight from the ladle while at soup bar at a grocery store. The worst part of all is that he puts the ladle right back in the soup after using it.

Check out the video below.

Something to think about the next time you eat at the salad bar. pic.twitter.com/yALLvVPbut — WTF!? (@wtfvids_) October 27, 2018

The video was first posted on Reddit and has received more than a million views on Twitter.

According to the New York Post, the Reddit user who recorded the video says that the video shows the man on his second attempt at eating the soup. The witness alerted security after the footage was taken.

Just make your Thanksgiving soup the old fashioned way and avoid the salad bar.