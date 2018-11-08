Man Breaks Into Alligator Farm, Gets Bitten and Leaves Behind His Croc Shoes

What did this guy think was going to happen?

A man in Florida thought it would be a good idea to break into an alligator farm on Monday night.

On Tuesday Morning Police in St. Augustine Florida responded to a call about a bloody man crawling through a woman’s front yard. Police identified him as 23-year-old Brandon Keith Hatfield.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park later reported that Hatfield had climbed the fence and broke into their facility. A surveillance camera captured footage of Hatfield jumping into a pool full of crocodiles and getting bitten on the foot.

You can check out the video of Hatfield jumping into the pool below.

Video of SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man struggles with crocodile, gets bitten

When owner the alligator farm John Brueggen, arrived at the scene all he found were some clothes, a pair of croc shoes, and a blood trail.

Brueggen told the Florida Times-Union that they have never seen anything like this in the past. “In our 125-year history, this is the first time anyone has tried to go swimming with the crocodiles.”

Hatfield was sent to a hospital to have surgery on his foot and is being treated for a possible broken ankle. Hatfield caused more than $5,100 in damages to the 125-year-old zoo. He's charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and violation of probation.