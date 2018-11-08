Man Breaks Into Alligator Farm, Gets Bitten and Leaves Behind His Croc Shoes
What did this guy think was going to happen?
A man in Florida thought it would be a good idea to break into an alligator farm on Monday night.
On Tuesday Morning Police in St. Augustine Florida responded to a call about a bloody man crawling through a woman’s front yard. Police identified him as 23-year-old Brandon Keith Hatfield.
The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park later reported that Hatfield had climbed the fence and broke into their facility. A surveillance camera captured footage of Hatfield jumping into a pool full of crocodiles and getting bitten on the foot.
You can check out the video of Hatfield jumping into the pool below.
When owner the alligator farm John Brueggen, arrived at the scene all he found were some clothes, a pair of croc shoes, and a blood trail.
Brueggen told the Florida Times-Union that they have never seen anything like this in the past. “In our 125-year history, this is the first time anyone has tried to go swimming with the crocodiles.”
Hatfield was sent to a hospital to have surgery on his foot and is being treated for a possible broken ankle. Hatfield caused more than $5,100 in damages to the 125-year-old zoo. He's charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and violation of probation.