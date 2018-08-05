Oregon Man Arrested For Taunting Bison Blocking Traffic

Fair warning to everyone planning on visiting Oregon in the near future...do not taunt their bison.

55-year-old Raymond Reinke was recently arrested after a video of him taunting a bison standing in the middle of the road has gone viral. Reinke was recorded berating the bison as it stood in the middle of the road inside Yellowstone National Park, an incident that apparently broke the camel's back, or bison's back.

Believe it or not, Reinke has been cited before for several alcohol-related incidents, and this latest one appears to have been captured just after he had been issued a traffic violation for not wearing a seatbelt. Officers reported that Reinke "seemed to be intoxicated and argumentative."

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk said in a statement, "We appreciate the collaboration of our fellow rangers in Glacier and Grand Teton national parks on this arrest. Harassing wildlife is illegal in any national park."

