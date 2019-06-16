Major Power Outage Shuts Down Target's Checkout Registers
Yesterday, shoppers at Target may have experienced a wait time a little longer than they're used to.
A major power outage impacted Target stores across the country yesterday, shutting down registers and causing a stand still in checkout lines nationwide.
Standing in line @Target with no time frame for the registers working again. So far they’ve handed out:— Blair ⚡️ Driscoll (@BlairDriscoll_) June 15, 2019
-- popcorn
-- bananas
-- icees
☕️ Starbucks
-- coupons
Next up: just take your stuff and go? --#Target pic.twitter.com/n8pFpQaGks
We’re @Target there is a “global problem” w/ the computer system. They can’t check anyone out.— Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) June 15, 2019
Great hospitality here though, free @Starbucks & snacks for all while we wait.
I’m in a line 15 deep. Every check out counter is packed. Feeling badly for the employees. #11Alive
All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it! pic.twitter.com/OdUvOXOOrW— Dan Clemens (@dan_clemens) June 15, 2019
Customers were told the glitch that caused the outage affected the payment and inventory systems in Target's computers.
We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.— Target (@Target) June 15, 2019
The outage lasted for approximately two hours before Target was able to correct the glitch. All stores are now back to being fully operational.
Attention shoppers! @Target back in business pic.twitter.com/VykFUm77k5— Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) June 15, 2019
Via Fox 8