Major Power Outage Shuts Down Target's Checkout Registers

June 16, 2019
Yesterday, shoppers at Target may have experienced a wait time a little longer than they're used to.

A major power outage impacted Target stores across the country yesterday, shutting down registers and causing a stand still in checkout lines nationwide.  

Customers were told the glitch that caused the outage affected the payment and inventory systems in Target's computers.  

The outage lasted for approximately two hours before Target was able to correct the glitch.  All stores are now back to being fully operational.

