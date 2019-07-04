Mad Magazine To Stop Publishing New Material After 67 Years

One of comedies longest running publications is calling it quits. After 67 years, Mad Magazine has decided to halt publication of new content, and will be removed from newsstands. Many fans were shocked at the news, including former editor Allie Goertz, who tweeted her displeasure with the decision.

Working at MAD was a childhood dream come true. MAD is an institution with such a rich history. It informed just about every comedian and writer I (and probably you) look up to. I worked with ICONS. Sergio Aragonés visits were common. Al Jaffee still does the fold-in! — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) July 4, 2019

After its August issue, Mad Magazine will be stopping new content, and instead will reprint old material with new covers. The magazine will also only be available in comic book stores and through subscriptions. They will still continue to publish their end-of-year special, books and special collections.

Mad Magazine was founded in 1952, as a comic book before later switching to a magazine format. Many famous comics were upset when hearing the news, including Weird Al Yankovic, who said, “I can't begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid--it's pretty much the reason I turned out weird.”

I am profoundly sad to hear that after 67 years, MAD Magazine is ceasing publication. I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid – it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions. #ThanksMAD pic.twitter.com/01Ya4htdSR — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 4, 2019

While this comedy institution is coming to an end, fans of Mad Magazine will still be able to relive their favorite content through the magazine’s reprints. There is still time to get some new Mad Magazine content, and they will continue to publish new material until August.

Via CNN