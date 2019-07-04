Mad_Magazine

Mad Magazine To Stop Publishing New Material After 67 Years

The Comedy Magazine Will Still Publish old Material After August

July 4, 2019
Categories: 
One of comedies longest running publications is calling it quits. After 67 years, Mad Magazine has decided to halt publication of new content, and will be removed from newsstands. Many fans were shocked at the news, including former editor Allie Goertz, who tweeted her displeasure with the decision.

After its August issue, Mad Magazine will be stopping new content, and instead will reprint old material with new covers. The magazine will also only be available in comic book stores and through subscriptions. They will still continue to publish their end-of-year special, books and special collections.

Mad Magazine was founded in 1952, as a comic book before later switching to a magazine format. Many famous comics were upset when hearing the news, including Weird Al Yankovic, who said, “I can't begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid--it's pretty much the reason I turned out weird.”

While this comedy institution is coming to an end, fans of Mad Magazine will still be able to relive their favorite content through the magazine’s reprints. There is still time to get some new Mad Magazine content, and they will continue to publish new material until August.

