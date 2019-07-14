Tommy_Lee

[Video] Tommy Lee And His Dog Sing Mötley Crüe Song

Lee Posted The Video Of His Dog Singing With Him To Celebrate A Friends Birthday

July 14, 2019
Animals
Entertainment
Features
Humor
Music News
Random & Odd News

Tommy Lee has officially found a new singing partner; his dog. The Mötley Crüe drummer recently posted a video of him and his dog singing on his Instagram page to celebrate his friend’s birthday. In the video Lee belts out a Mötley Crüe song, as his dog howls along.

This might be the cutest shit ever! Happy birthday @mikaela here’s Ava and I doing Shout at the Devil ------

A post shared by T--ɱɱ¥ ᒪEE (@tommylee) on

For his friend Mikaela’s birthday, Tommy Lee decided to have his dog join him in singing the Mötley Crüe song, ‘Shout At The Devil.’ After proclaiming the video possibly the cutest thing he’s ever seen, Lee wrote, “Happy birthday @mikaela here’s Ava and I doing Shout at the Devil.”

Needless to say, Mikaela was very happy, as she commented on the video, “Best video ever!!!” Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany joined in as well, writing “So insane.” Fans were pretty happy with the video too, as many flocked to tell Tommy he’s a legend. The rest of Mötley Crüe better watch out, because Tommy Lee’s dog, Ava, is a star in the making.

Via Metalhead Zone

Tommy Lee
Mötley Crüe
Dog
cute
Dog Singing
Shout At The Devil

