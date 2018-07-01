Unbreakable,Split,Sequel,New,Movie,M. Night Shyamalan,2019,Tease,Poster,Bruce Willis,Samuel L. Jackson,James McAvoy,Crossover,100.3 Jack FM

USA Today

M. Night Shyamalan Teases Poster For New 'Unbreakable' Sequel

July 1, 2018
After all these years, it looks like fans are finally getting what they asked for... a sequel to 'Unbreakable.' In a post-Avengers world it's easy to forget that M. Night Shyamalan was a pioneer of the super hero genre.

On Friday, the cult director released a poster for his new movie, 'Glass,' which looks to be a direct sequel to 'Unbreakable.' From the poster, it looks like both Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson's will be reprising their roles from the original film.

But in between the two is 'Split' star, James McAvoy, who will return as Kevin Wendell Crumb. That's right, 'Glass' will actually merge the 'Unbreakable' and 'Split' universe. 

M. Night's known for his crazy plot twists but this might take the cake. As you can expect, fans went crazy over the poster...

'Glass' hits theaters on Jan. 18, 2019.

Via Mashable

