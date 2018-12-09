Mark Jackson Basketball Card From 1990 Appears To Show Menendez Brothers Sitting Courtside

People are interested in trading cards for many different reasons. For some its nostalgia, for others it’s monetary, and some it’s just a collecting hobby. Whatever the reason, the athlete portrayed on the card usually is what leads to the intrigue. However, thanks to one twitter user, a Mark Jackson New York Knicks card is gaining interest, but not for the player. Instead what has brought hysteria around this card is what appears to be The Menendez Brothers sitting courtside in the background.

John Rosenberger, who first saw a photo of the basketball card on reddit, tweeted out a photo on Friday, and has already received over 25,000 retweets. In the basketball card two young men who resemble the infamous murderers can be seen sitting courtside. Many are now looking to get their hands on one of these cards, which were distributed by the brand Hoops, after it’s newly found Easter egg was discovered.

Reddit is mostly bad but the other day I learned on that website that the Menendez Brothers are in the background of this basketball card and that logistically this would be between when they killed their parents and when they were arrested and I cannot stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/fMb5ugLX2m — John Rosenberger (@JohnJohnPhenom) December 8, 2018

While it is still unconfirmed if in fact the two sitting in the front row are indeed the Menendez Brothers, the resemblance in uncanny. Many online have begun to try and piece together a timeline for when this picture could have taken place. The basketball card is from the 1990-1991 season, and one reddit user seems to believe this photo was most likely taken in between the date of The Menendez Brother’s murder and their trial.

Lyle and Erik Menendez famously murdered their parents in 1989. After spending a large sum of their parent’s money following their death, the two were caught and taken to trial. They are now both serving life sentences after being found guilty in trial that captivated the country. Many have pointed to their spending after the murder that could explain the two sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks play.

According to Darren Rovell, a business sports reporter formerly of ESPN tweeted Saturday saying, “This checks out. Menendez murder happened Aug. 20, 1989. Brothers were apprehended March 1990. Photo was taken at MSG in 1989-90 season and set came out before 1990-91 season.” According to Rovell the Card has gone from selling at around 15 to 20 cents, to selling for $15 to $20. Mark Jackson, the player who appears in the card must be thrilled with this finding, even if his card’s price only went up because of who might have been in the crowd.

Via New York Daily News