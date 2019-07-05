Lufkin Police Say They Have Identified The Blue Bell Licker, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison

After a diligent search, the Lufkin police believe they finally have their perp.

Authorities believe they have the identity of the woman seen licking the tub of Blue Bell before placing it back in the Walmart's freezer.

Once the woman is arrested and brought in, the police have already confirmed that charges will be filed. And unfortunately for the woman, they won't be light.

Lufkin police wrote in a statement to USA Today that "Tampering with a consumer product" is a felony in Texas, and carries with it a hefty sentence.

They wrote:

Tampering with a consumer product is a second-degree felony and carries a punishment range of 2-20 years. The department is consulting with the FDA and federal charges may also be pending.

Police have not yet released the woman's name, citing the ongoing investigation.

Via USA Today