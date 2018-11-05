Lowe's Is Closing Several Stores Nationwide, Including One In North Texas

Things aren't looking so good at Lowe's.

The company announced on Monday that they are reassessing their strategy, and will begin focusing on their stores that are most profitable.

They are starting by shutting down the 51 locations that are underperforming in North America. 31 of those stores are located in Canada, while the other 20 are here in the United States.

The Lowe's in Irving off W Airport Fwy is the only North Texas location affected by the store closures.

Lowe's president and CEO said in a statement, “While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business.”

The company added that the associates employed at those locations will be moved to nearby stores. Lowe's will conduct store closing sales for the impacted locations soon and plans to close the 51 underperforming stores by February 1st, 2019.

Lowe's currently has over 2,000 stores here in North America.

Via: USA Today