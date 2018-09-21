Lou Ferrigno Sworn In As An Honorary Deputy In Texas

The Hulk is now a deputy in Texas.

Lou Ferrigno is set to make an appearance at Wizard World Comic Con this weekend in Austin, Texas. Before Ferrigno made his appearance, he decided to stop at the Travis County Sheriffs Office on Thursday.

Ferrigno wanted to pop in to give encouragement and thanks to all the officers working. He even posed for a few photos with some of the officers.

Before he left, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez sworn in Ferrigno as an honorary deputy of Travis County. Lou Ferrigno is actually a Los Angeles County reserve deputy as well.

The Travis County Sheriffs Department posted pictures of Ferrignos visit on Twitter, check them out below.

Los Angeles County Reserve Deputy (and the Hulk!) Lou Ferrigno stopped by today on his way to Comic Con to say hello and offer encouragement and thanks. How cool is that?! Sheriff Hernandez swore him in as an honorary TCSO Deputy! #wizardworld pic.twitter.com/rt597ZJh9J — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 20, 2018

Via: Austin American Statesman