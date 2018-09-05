sea lion

Sea Lion Gets Lost In Alaskan Streets

September 5, 2018
This week, the good people of Sitka, Alaska had quite the unusual visit their local streets.  

A fully grown sea lion had gotten lost from it's natural habitat and was seen wandering the streets in the area.  

Of course there was plenty of video footage taken by the locals.

Of course the NOAA in Alaska issued a warning to everyone around to not get close to the animal. 

However let's be honest.  If any of us saw this sitting around, there's no way we'd miss a chance to get it on film! 

But not to worry, the big guy wasn't hurt.  Thanks to local animal rescue and firefighters the sea lion made his back home.  

-story via barstoolsports.com  

 

