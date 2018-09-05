Sea Lion Gets Lost In Alaskan Streets

This week, the good people of Sitka, Alaska had quite the unusual visit their local streets.

A fully grown sea lion had gotten lost from it's natural habitat and was seen wandering the streets in the area.

Of course there was plenty of video footage taken by the locals.

Of course the NOAA in Alaska issued a warning to everyone around to not get close to the animal.

NOAA is asking the public to clear the area in Sitka where a male Steller sea lion is in distress, and is hiding in the woods; the incident is drawing onlookers. Please, for your own safety and the well-being of the animal, if you are in the area, leave. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/UosBejhlGm — NOAA Fisheries AK (@NOAAFisheriesAK) September 2, 2018

However let's be honest. If any of us saw this sitting around, there's no way we'd miss a chance to get it on film!

But not to worry, the big guy wasn't hurt. Thanks to local animal rescue and firefighters the sea lion made his back home.

-story via barstoolsports.com