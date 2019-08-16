Los Angeles Is Treated To 1950s Prices For 'Maisel Day'

Maisel Day an ultimate throwback celebration in honor of the show’s 1959 setting was celebrated Thursday August 15th. As part of Amazon’s Emmy campaign for its period comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Citizens in the Los Angeles area were able to treat themselves to prices of the 1950’s, experiencing 1959 for one day. Nearly 30 Los Angeles businesses participated. The retailers included bakeries, beauty salons, theaters and even gas station. Just imagine paying the prices from half a century ago! People were going crazy over .30 cent gas and $40.00 hotel room stays.

Well, while Maisel Day had high expectations and sounded like an amazing deal that could not be passed up the celebration caused a few issues and major traffic.

Check out some of the lines for the retailers.

The line to get a $40 room night at the @hwood_roosevelt today. If they smart they will reward the girls who dressed in super cute 50s dresses way in back of the line. #maiselday pic.twitter.com/3xlhnOlL5v — Christine Davila (@IndieFindsLA) August 15, 2019

Santa Monica Police suspend an Amazon Prime promotion offering gas for 30 cents a gallon. Traffic issues are the big concern. Details coming up at 11am on ABC7. #maiselday pic.twitter.com/sJHQLcDUaK — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) August 15, 2019

Source: LA Times