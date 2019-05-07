Lori Loughlin May Return to Hallmark Channel

Season six of "When Calls the Heart" premiered on Sunday night, without Abigail (Lori Loughlin's character) of course.

The show on the Hallmark Channel started with addressing the absence of Abigail. As you know, Loughlin and her husband has been charged with fruad and conspiracy for their daughters to attend college in California.

Before, Hallmark says that it cut ties with Loughlin after the scandal, but the show left a door opened for her as it seems.

In the show, Elizabeth wrote:

"It's been a week since Abigail got word that her mother had taken ill back East ... True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to care for her. Abigail is much more than a friend, she's family". Elizabeth also writes that they will miss her "deeply".

Thank You an all involved.

Perfectly explained ! It did not change anything really from WCTH I am so glad ! It would not of felt right if they had her die or replace her right away .This way leaves the door is open to decide in the future what they will or can do next. — Luann Kasper (@alwaysheart25) May 6, 2019

The creator "liked" this tweet that could hint that she may return to the show.

via Yahoo! Lifestyle