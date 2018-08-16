Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellan Had A Lord of the Rings Reunion

Can you believe it’s been 17 years since the Fellowship of the Ring came out in theaters?

Recently Lord of the Rings co-stars Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen had a small reunion at a bar on Monday. The two weren't alone; they were accompanied by one of their co-stars from The Hobbit, Adam Brown. Legolas, Gandalf, and Ori all at the same pub.

Bloom posted a picture of the three of them together on Instagram with the caption, “a dwarf, a wizard and an elf walk into a bar….#lotr.”

The three of them last appeared together in The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies. Earlier this month Bloom reunited with his fellow elf from the Lord of the Rings Liv Tyler.

Is it possible to get the whole Lord of the Rings cast back together?

Via: Entertainment Weekly