Orlando Bloom

Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador

Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellan Had A Lord of the Rings Reunion

August 16, 2018
Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features

Can you believe it’s been 17 years since the Fellowship of the Ring came out in theaters? 

Recently Lord of the Rings co-stars Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen had a small reunion at a bar on Monday. The two weren't alone; they were accompanied by one of their co-stars from The Hobbit, Adam Brown. Legolas, Gandalf, and Ori all at the same pub.

Bloom posted a picture of the three of them together on Instagram with the caption, “a dwarf, a wizard and an elf walk into a bar….#lotr.” 

a dwarf ----a wizard ----‍♂️and an elf ----‍♂️walk into a bar... #lotr

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

The three of them last appeared together in The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies. Earlier this month Bloom reunited with his fellow elf from the Lord of the Rings Liv Tyler.

just a pair of elves --‍♀️----‍♂️n a pup

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Is it possible to get the whole Lord of the Rings cast back together? 

Via: Entertainment Weekly

Tags: 
Orlando Bloom
Sir Ian McKellen
Adam Brown
bar
Reunion
Lord of the Rings
The Hobbit