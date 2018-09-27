Hurts Donuts Is Bringing Back Their Scary Clown Donut Deliveries

Do you know someone who loves clowns, and likes to eat donuts?

No? That’s okay its almost Halloween and that means its perfectly okay to scare everyone you know. Hurts Donuts in Fort Worth is offering a great deal on delivers this fall.

If the person you're trying to scare is afraid of clowns, its okay they'll have a box of donuts to help comfort them. Beginning on October 1st you can have a scary clown hand deliver a box of delicious Hurts Donuts to anyone in the area. Want to get on the schedule? Hurts are now taking orders for their scary clown delivery.

