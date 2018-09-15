Little Girl Dancing To The Halloween Theme Song Is All Of Us In The Fall

Kids just aren't afraid of Michael Myers anymore, and this viral video proves it.

The Halloween decorations are up and on sale at supermarkets already. At the end of one aisle is a Michael Myers display, if you walk by the display the Halloween theme song starts playing.

A video was taken of a girl at the supermarket, she's seen dancing to the Halloween theme song in front of Michael Myers. The clip really shows how we all feel about Halloween and how it can’t get here soon enough. The clip has received close to 6 million views.

Check out the hilarious video below.

Via: Mashable